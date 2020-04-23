Wake Up With BWW 4/23: THE MUSIC MAN Still On Track to Open This Fall, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Despite the Broadway shutdown, Harold Hill might still make it to River City on schedule. Leading man Hugh Jackman explained in a recent interview with Variety that plans have not yet changed to bring the Music Man to Broadway in the fall.

Amanda Kloots provided the latest on Nick Cordero's health: "We got a pretty good report back from the MRI. There doesn't look to be anything that is inflicting Nick from waking up, which is a really good sign. He's off all blood pressure medicine, which is huge. And they are slowly working on lowering the ventilator assistance, which is great."

Just last night, Broadway Podcast Network presented a Legally Blonde - The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The reunion featured original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard Blake, Annaleigh Ashford and Leslie Kritzer, along with director / choreographer Jerry Mitchell, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book writer Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83

Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien

by Stage Tube

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the at-home edition of Conan, where he improvised a song on the spot about Conan's life in quarantine.. (more...)

3) Hugh Jackman Says the THE MUSIC MAN Revival Is Still On Schedule to Arrive This Fall

Despite the Broadway shutdown, Harold Hill might still make it to River City on schedule. Leading man Hugh Jackman explained in a recent interview with Variety that plans have not yet changed to bring the Music Man to Broadway in the fall. . (more...)

4) Amanda Kloots Reports 'Good Signs' from Nick Cordero's MRI

The Broadway community continues to pray for Nick Cordero, who remains in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots shared an update today on Instagram: 'We got a pretty good report back from the MRI. There doesn't look to be anything that is inflicting Nick from waking up, which is a really good sign. It wasn't completely clear, and we're still waiting to hear from the neurologist,' she says. 'He's off all blood pressure medicine, which is huge. And they are slowly working on lowering the ventilator assistance, which is great.' . (more...)

5) Here's How to Make Bill Clinton Hold Your Favorite Broadway Albums!

If you're like us during this quarantine, we've been scrolling down our feeds and checking out fan art, living room concerts, and taking endless quizzes. You might have also noticed a former President holding copies of everyone's favorite albums.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Billy Magnussen

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Lehar's The Merry Widow, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Theatre Together presents All the Web's a Stage for Shakespeare Day, beginning at 12pm GMT. Click Here to watch!

- Suzan-Lori Parks returns with with a #WatchMeWork at home, featuring the playwright working on her newest writing project. Click Here to watch!

- Learn choreography from former Aladdin cast member Nathan Lucrezio. Watch today on Facebook Live at 6pm!

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- More Songs with Different Lyrics!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

Today, watch as he plays us some more beloved songs with different lyrics!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes and Reveals What's Inside Her Lockers!

Oy vey ...

Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/Ju3Ec3zpP0 - Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) April 22, 2020

Broadway legend Patti LuPone celebrated a birthday...from home. Today, she's sending a message of gratitude for the happy wishes and reveals what she keeps inside her famous lockers!

What we're watching: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA!

Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network presented a Legally Blonde - The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This reunion, which happened LIVE virtually on Wednesday, April 22 at 9 pm and can be viewed at BPN'S Town Hall, featured original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard Blake, Annaleigh Ashford and Leslie Kritzer, along with director / choreographer Jerry Mitchell, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book writer Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles