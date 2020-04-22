VIDEO: Patti LuPone Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes and Reveals What's Inside Her Lockers!
Just yesterday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone celebrated a birthday...from home. Today, she's sending a message of gratitude for the happy wishes and reveals what she keeps inside her famous lockers!
Oy vey ...- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) April 22, 2020
Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/Ju3Ec3zpP0
Patti LuPone's NY stage credits includes Company; Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).
