VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the at-home edition of Conan, where he improvised a song on the spot about Conan's life in quarantine.

First, Conan told Miranda all about his day. Then, Miranda turned to his keyboard and performed his freestyled song.

In addition to the freestyle, Miranda shared his own quarantine self-care routine.

Miranda also talked about the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping Latino communities deal with the pandemic, and discussed making the EduHam curriculum free for families to use at home.

Watch the full interview below!

