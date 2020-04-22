Hugh Jackman Says the THE MUSIC MAN Revival Is Still On Schedule to Arrive This Fall
Despite the Broadway shutdown, Harold Hill might still make it to River City on schedule. Leading man Hugh Jackman explained in a recent interview with Variety that plans have not yet changed to bring the Music Man to Broadway in the fall.
"I speak with Scott Rudin every other day and we're due to start rehearsals on June 29 and that hasn't changed," says Jackman. "Our first preview is September 15. But of course, we'll have to see what happens. But at present, that's still the plan."
Listen to the full interview below!
The revival of Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, is scheduled to open at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 15, 2020. Previews are set to begin on September 9.
The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Rudin, Zaks, and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Dance Arrangements). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello joins the team as The Music Man's Musical Director.
