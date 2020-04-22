Here's How to Make Bill Clinton Hold Your Favorite Broadway Albums!

If you're like us during this quarantine, we've been scrolling down our feeds and checking out fan art, living room concerts, and taking endless quizzes. You might have also noticed a former President holding copies of everyone's favorite albums.

BillClintonSwag.com was created by Thomas Millar and is the newest trend all over social media.

It's a very simple to use website. Search your favorite albums at the top of the page and they will magically appear in the hands of the 42nd President! Once your album spots have been filled, you'll be able to download it and share it with the world. The hardest part is that you have to pick four!

Which Broadway albums will you put in the hands of Bill Clinton? Tag us in your picks!

