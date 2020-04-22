VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA- Watch Now!

Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde - The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This reunion, which will happen LIVE virtually on Wednesday, April 22 at 9 pm and can be viewed at BPN'S Town Hall, will feature original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard Blake, Annaleigh Ashford and Leslie Kritzer, along with director / choreographer Jerry Mitchell, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book writer Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein. This Legally Blonde reunion is presented by BPN's "Deep Dive Broadway" Podcast.

Broadway Podcast Network founders Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales have also announced that they have seen an average 30% increase in listenership across all BPN podcasts over the last month, at a time when many podcasts are seeing a decrease in listenership.

"Theatre is all about connectivity. Broadway fans are hungry for exciting, insider theatre-related content and engagement during this uncertain time," Berinstein said. "BPN and Broadway Together are proud to create innovative content that gives theatre fans interactive, informative, fun and uplifting ways to connect from home. We are also committed to supporting our community with Actor's Fund and BC/EFA COVID-19 Emergency Fund initiatives.

Programming will continue to be added to the Broadway Podcast Network's "Broadway Together" section as the COVID-19 shutdown continues, to keep the industry and its fans informed, connected and entertained. For the most up-to-date information on new podcasts, interactive games, and more, visit https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/broadway-together/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You