Amanda Kloots Reports 'Good Signs' from Nick Cordero's MRI

The Broadway community continues to pray for Nick Cordero, who remains in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots shared an update today on Instagram: "We got a pretty good report back from the MRI. There doesn't look to be anything that is inflicting Nick from waking up, which is a really good sign. It wasn't completely clear, and we're still waiting to hear from the neurologist," she says. "He's off all blood pressure medicine, which is huge. And they are slowly working on lowering the ventilator assistance, which is great."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $400,000. If you can donate, please do so by clicking here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





