Amanda Kloots Reports 'Good Signs' from Nick Cordero's MRI
The Broadway community continues to pray for Nick Cordero, who remains in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots shared an update today on Instagram: "We got a pretty good report back from the MRI. There doesn't look to be anything that is inflicting Nick from waking up, which is a really good sign. It wasn't completely clear, and we're still waiting to hear from the neurologist," she says. "He's off all blood pressure medicine, which is huge. And they are slowly working on lowering the ventilator assistance, which is great."
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $400,000. If you can donate, please do so by clicking here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)