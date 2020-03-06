Wake Up With BWW 3/6: Read the Reviews For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, Girl From the North Country officially opened on Broadway! Read all of the reviews in our roundup below!

Casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center! The cast will be led by James Van Der Beek, Carly Hughes, Mallory Bechtel, Harvey Fierstein, and more!

Come From Away recently celebrated its third anniversary on Broadway! We're taking you inside the celebration in the photos below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella has pushed back its opening date. The world premiere of the new musical will now open at The Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 28 October, with previews from Friday 9 October.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

BroadwayWorld has learned upcoming casting for the Kennedy Center production of Bye Bye Birdie!. (more...)

2) BWW Exclusive: How Waitressing Saved My Acting Job

I am an actress. One that has lived in New York City a long time. Long enough to call myself a New Yorker.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway!

by Jennifer Broski

The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre was in full celebration-mode yesterday as the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY hit a major milestone- its third anniversary on Broadway. Check out photos from the festivities, which featured cupcakes from Sugarush Bakery and Cupcake Bar, below!. (more...)

4) Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Pushes Opening Date

Andrew Lloyd Webber announced today that the world premiere of his new musical Cinderella will now open at The Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 28 October, with previews from Friday 9 October.. (more...)

5) Jenn Colella Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's Reading Of New Musical TALK TO ME

Abingdon Theatre Company will present a reading of Talk to Me, a new musical with book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne, music by Tim Rosser, music direction by Paul Staroba and direction by Joe Barros. Jenn Colella will lead the cast, alongside Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), and Brynn Williams (Spongebob Squarepants).. (more...)

Opening Night Coverage: Girl From the North Country officially opened on Broadway last night!

Read all of the reviews here.

What we're geeking out over: HADESTOWN Launches Education Initiative for New York City Public School Students

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced the launch of the Hadestown Education Initiative, a program that provides access to the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical for New York City public school students at a small cost per student. This industry-leading initiative is being announced just before the show's first anniversary on Broadway.

What we're watching: Bob Dylan Toasts GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast on Opening Night!

The cast of Girl from the North Country was treated to an opening night surprise from Bob Dylan himself! 30 bottles of Heaven's Door Whiskey were sent to the theater along with a personal telegram sending along his well wishes. Check out a video from the celebration!

