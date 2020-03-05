Jenn Colella Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's Reading Of New Musical TALK TO ME

Abingdon Theatre Company will present a reading of Talk to Me, a new musical with book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne, music by Tim Rosser, music direction by Paul Staroba and direction by Joe Barros. Jenn Colella will lead the cast, alongside Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), and Brynn Williams (Spongebob Squarepants).

Presented in association with New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT), the reading will be held at Theater 71 (152 West 71st Street - just east of Broadway) on Monday, March 30th at 7pm. The readings are free to the public and focus on challenging and thought-provoking subject matter.

Talk To Me is a family musical about Graham, a 12 year-old boy on the autism spectrum, who makes friends with the Siri app on his mom's iPhone. Whereas other kids don't take the time to understand Graham, Siri is able to answer any of Graham's questions, lets him have conversations at his own pace and is patient with him when he asks the same questions more than once. It's through his interactions with Siri that others are able to see another side to Graham - allowing him to make new friends, gain a new level of understanding in his relationship with his mother and eventually change his entire school.

"I am so pleased to be part of bringing Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser's work once again to Abingdon audiences, says Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director." 'The Boy Who Danced on Air' produced by Abingdon marked the beginning of my first season with the company. Three seasons later I am proud to continue to support their artistic voices and I could not ask for a better partner than New York City Children's Theater. I look forward to our continued collaboration and support the important work they do."

"New York City Children's Theater is proud to be a part of Abingdon Theatre Company's 'Around the Table Reading Series', say Barbara Zinn Krieger (Founder and Artistic Director) and Andrew Frank (Executive Director). Talk to Me created by Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser, continues NYCCT's tradition of telling important stories that ask big questions and spark important conversations. We're excited to explore the themes of communication and technology through the eyes of our young protagonist, Graham, and share his unique view of the world with audiences."

Tickets to Talk to Me are FREE, although reservations are required and may be made online here.





