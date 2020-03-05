BWW TV: Bob Dylan Toasts GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast on Opening Night!

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The cast of Girl from the North Country was treated to an opening night surprise from Bob Dylan himself! 30 bottles of Heaven's Door Whiskey were sent to the theater along with a personal telegram sending along his well wishes. Check out a video from the celebration below!

The new musical has already attracted the attention of several celebrities including Jane Krakowski, Brooke Shields, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Eisenberg, and James Franco who are all expected to attend the opening night at The Belasco Theatre tonight.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.





