Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway!

The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre was in full celebration-mode yesterday as the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY hit a major milestone- its third anniversary on Broadway. Check out photos from the festivities, which featured cupcakes from Sugarush Bakery and Cupcake Bar, below!

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa, Kenita R. Miller, Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim o March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





