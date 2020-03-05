Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Opens On Broadway - See What the Critics Are Saying!

Girl from the North Country celebrates its opening night tonight at Broadway's Belasco Theatre!

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Read the reviews!

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal: Wonderful news: "Girl From the North Country," Conor McPherson's self-directed jukebox musical based on the songs of Bob Dylan, has reached Broadway after hugely successful runs in London and at New York's Public Theater, slightly altered but essentially the same as the show I reviewed in 2018, calling it "a musical that does complete justice to the artistry of the great American songwriter whose genius inspired it."

David Cote, Theater News Online: My takeaway when Girl From the North Country opened at the Public Theater last fall: "An American musical by people who hate musicals and don't know America." Sounds harsh, but I stand by it. Although I've adored Irish writer-director Conor McPherson's work for years, I found his book for this Bob Dylan jukebox musical to be a pile of Depression-era clichés one might amass from a week of binging TCM or skimming Steinbeck. As for the integration of Dylan songs, the tracks don't illuminate character or plot so much as pause the narrative so everyone can enjoy a folksy singalong (cast members even climb into the drum kit). The result - which began as a hit on London's West End with a non-American cast - seemed to me a creaky period play wrapped around a tribute concert, all imbued with a gothic, melancholic vibe because everyone onstage is broke, unloved, addicted, mad or running from the past.

Matt Windman, amNY: Kitchen sink drama is beautifully intermixed with approximately 20 Bob Dylan songs in "Girl from the North Country," a haunting, mysterious and stunning new musical written and directed by Irish playwright Conor McPherson and set in Duluth, Minnesota (Dylan's hometown) during the Depression. It has arrived on Broadway following earlier runs in London and Off-Broadway at the Public Theater.

Related Articles