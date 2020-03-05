HADESTOWN Launches Education Initiative for New York City Public School Students

Today, producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced the launch of the Hadestown Education Initiative, a program that provides access to the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical for New York City public school students at a small cost per student. This industry-leading initiative is being announced just before the show's first anniversary on Broadway.

These subsidized tickets are being made available through a partnership between the producers of Hadestown and various arts and education organizations including Broadway Bridges (a program of The Broadway League) and Situation Project. Ticketing subsidies are being secured by the Hadestown producing team in order to make subsidized tickets available to the New York City Department of Education for use by their various education, arts, and outreach programs.

In addition to tickets to Hadestown, the initiative will also offer educational materials created specifically for the initiative, as well as offering post-show talkbacks for students with Hadestown artists including members of the cast and creative team. Educators will also have access to a curated study guide designed to highlight the show's unique blend of American folk music and jazz to reimagine ancient mythology for a contemporary audience.

"Hadestown has always been a celebration in the belief that if we stand together, we can accomplish anything," said producer Mara Isaacs. "I'm deeply moved by the generosity of our underwriters and the commitment of our friends at Broadway Bridges and Situation Project, who are standing with me and my producing partners in this effort to make Hadestown available to thousands of students this season. We will continue to make the Hadestown Education Initiative a priority for years to come."

"I'm delighted and honored to think Hadestown might be the first theatrical experience for thousands of New York City students," director Rachel Chavkin said. "We have worked hard to ensure our stage reflects the racial diversity of NYC schools, and Anaïs Mitchell's beautiful re-telling of a classic Greek myth for today will be a dynamic gateway onto classic literature and storytelling. Arts programming is vital to human development, and I'm thrilled Hadestown and its producing team are diving into providing access for so many young minds!"

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You