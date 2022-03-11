Wake Up With BWW 3/11: McKenzie Kurtz Joins FROZEN Tour, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

McKenzie Kurtz

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include McKenzie Kurtz, who made her Broadway debut playing "Anna" in Frozen, will reprise the role on the North American tour March 17 - April 11, 2022.

Plus, the cast of The Minutes is preparing for Broadway, episode four of The Aging Ingenue, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

McKenzie Kurtz to Join the National Tour of FROZEN as 'Anna'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, has announced that McKenzie Kurtz, who made her Broadway debut playing "Anna" in Frozen, will reprise the role on the North American tour March 17 - April 11, 2022. She will play opposite her Broadway co-star Ryan McCartan, who is starring in the tour March 17 - April 17.. (more...)

Photos: THE MINUTES Cast Gets Ready for Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The company of The Minutes is getting ready for Broadway! The play will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and open on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Studio 54.. (more...)

VIDEO: Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan & Austin Durant Talk MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

The North American Touring Company of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in tech and premieres March 19th in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. We chatted with Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, and Austin Durant about taking the show on the road - plus get a first look at the world of Moulin Rouge!. (more...)

VIDEO: In Rehearsals for ANYONE CAN WHISTLE at Carnegie Hall

by BroadwayWorld TV

Tonight, March 10, 2022, the concert production of MasterVoices' performance of Anyone Can Whistle, takes the stage at Carnegie Hall. The performance will star Vanessa Williams, who performed in the 2002 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Into the Woods and the 2010 revue Sondheim on Sondheim, in the role of a corrupt mayor of a small economically depressed American town. . (more...)

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire leaves it all in the room ... including her dignity. Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchett, and Will Reynolds. . (more...)

Photos: Queen Latifah Poses with the Cast of MJ on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The company of MJ welcomed a special visitor to the Neil Simon Theatre this week. Check out exclusive photos of Queen Latifah with the cast!. (more...)

Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights on March 22 in Memory of Philip J. Smith

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Philip J. Smith, the esteemed Chairman Emeritus of The Shubert Organization who was highly regarded for his contributions to American theatre for more than 63 years. Mr. Smith passed away on January 15, 2021, at the age of 89.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!