VIDEO: Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan & Austin Durant Talk MOULIN ROUGE On Tour

The North American Touring Company of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now in tech and premieres March 19th in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. We chatted with Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, and Austin Durant about taking the show on the road - plus get a first look at the world of Moulin Rouge!

Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayInChicago.com.

The cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Following the multi-week engagement in Chicago (March 19 - May 14, 2022), Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18 - June 5, 2022), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9 - 26, 2022), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30 - September 4, 2022), the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7 - November 6, 2022) and the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (December 14, 2022 - January 1, 2023). Additional tour stops will be announced soon. For more information, please visit: MoulinRougeMusical.com.