McKenzie Kurtz to Join the National Tour of FROZEN as 'Anna'

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, has announced that McKenzie Kurtz, who made her Broadway debut playing "Anna" in Frozen, will reprise the role on the North American tour March 17 - April 11, 2022. She will play opposite her Broadway co-star Ryan McCartan, who is starring in the tour March 17 - April 17.

McKENZIE KURTZ (Anna) is thrilled to be back playing Anna! After making her Broadway debut as Anna in February of 2020, it feels like a dream come true to be able to join this incredible cast two years later! Previous credits include NBC's "Annie Live!," Frozen on Broadway, and Footloose (The Muny). Proud alumna of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. @mckenziekurtz

Kurtz joins current tour cast members Caroline Bowman (Elsa), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Ryan McCartan (Hans), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Olivia Jones (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances) and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances) and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Kurtz replaces the tour's original "Anna," Caroline Innerbichler, who plays her final performance on Sunday, March 13.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions' megahit The Lion King on tour across North America.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

Photo credit: Mary Ellen Matthews