VIDEO: In Rehearsals for ANYONE CAN WHISTLE at Carnegie Hall

Tonight, March 10, 2022, the concert production of MasterVoices' performance of Anyone Can Whistle, takes the stage at Carnegie Hall. The performance will star Vanessa Williams, who performed in the 2002 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Into the Woods and the 2010 revue Sondheim on Sondheim, in the role of a corrupt mayor of a small economically depressed American town. Joining her will be Elizabeth Stanley, seen most recently on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill and who played April in the 2006 revival of Company; and one of Broadway's favorite leading men, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, along with Douglas Sills, Eddie Cooper, and Michael Mulheren. The show is narrated by Joanna Gleason. It is directed and conducted by MasterVoices Artistic Director Ted Sperling.

In the early 1960s Sondheim and Laurents set out to satirize the loss of individuality in the Eisenhower years with a free-wheeling production that would also break with the conventions of musicals of the era. The 1964 show revealed early signs of Sondheim's rebel genius as it skewered many targets, revealing what can happen when a community puts its faith in an unreliable leader. In his book Finishing the Hat, Sondheim describes the zany plot as "a fanciful story about a venal Mayoress who gets the bright idea of arranging a fake miracle to attract tourists. [...] Farcical complications ensue." Also in the mix is an unlikely romance between a rational nurse, out to expose the fraud, and a chaos-loving doctor, who makes us question the very notion of sanity. Anyone Can Whistle has not been seen in New York since 2010, when it was presented by the Encores! series at City Center.

Tickets, starting at $30, may be purchased online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800 or in person at Carnegie Hall's box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue. Ticket holders need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals with the cast below!