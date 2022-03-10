Photos: Queen Latifah Poses with the Cast of MJ on Broadway
MJ is currently running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.
The company of MJ welcomed a special visitor to the Neil Simon Theatre this week. Check out exclusive photos of Queen Latifah with the cast!
MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Queen Latifah and The Cast of MJ
Queen Latifah and The Cast of MJ
Queen Latifah and The Cast of MJ
Queen Latifah and The Cast of MJ
Myles Frost, Queen Latifah, Tavon Olds-Sample and Walter Russell III
Ayana George and Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah with cast & crew on International Women's Day
Queen Latifah and Quentin Earl Darrington
Queen Latifah and Antoine L. Smith
Gabriel Ruiz and Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah and Kyle R. Robinson
Queen Latifah and Alex Nolan