Photos: Queen Latifah Poses with the Cast of MJ on Broadway

The company of MJ welcomed a special visitor to the Neil Simon Theatre this week. Check out exclusive photos of Queen Latifah with the cast!

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas