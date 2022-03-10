Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Aging Ingenue
Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining

pixeltracker

Sara Jean Ford is 'The Aging Ingénue' in this six episode series.

Mar. 10, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

In today's episode: Claire leaves it all in the room ... including her dignity. Starring Sara Jean Ford, Vishal Vaidya, Ashley Blanchet, and Will Reynolds.

Click here to watch Episodes 1-3.

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 4 | Bargaining
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

From This Author - The Aging Ingénue