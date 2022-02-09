Wake Up With BWW 2/9: Oscar Nominees, BroadwayWorld Word Game, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jayne Houdyshell in The Music Man

This year's list of Oscar nominees includes Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more! Check out the full list below!

Plus, Jagged Little Pill will embark on North American tour, check out all new photos from The Music Man, and more!

BroadwayWord-Game

BroadwayWorld Announces Daily Word Game

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce today the launch of our daily Word Game! The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)

The Music Man Photos

Photos: First Look at Tony-Winner Jefferson Mays in THE MUSIC MAN

by A.A. Cristi

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays in character as Mayor George Shinn.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Jayne Houdyshell in THE MUSIC MAN

by Nicole Rosky

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell in character as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, featuring costume design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates. The gala opening night for The Music Man is set for this Thursday.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, & More Nominated for 2022 Oscars - See the Full List!

by Michael Major

This morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, which will be held this year on March 27th! Nominees includes Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Judi Dench, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Denzel Washington, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Parodies RENT With 'The Tango: Vaccine'

by Stephi Wild

'The Tango: Vaccine' is Produced, Orchestrated, Mixed, Mastered By Michael J Moritz Jr, with Vocal Arrangement by Jesse Kissel. Piano is by Michael J Moritz Jr, with Guitar from Jakob Reinhardt, Adam DeAscentis on Bass, and Ryan Saranich on Sax. Jacob Reinhardt serves as Engineer. . (more...)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Confirms Tour to 30 Cities; Schedule to Come

by Chloe Rabinowitz

JAGGED LITTLE PILL producers announced today that a multi-year North American tour will begin in the Fall of 2022. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), the musical will visit more than 30 cities in its first year.. (more...)

VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Teases Incoming Cast Announcement in New Oujia Board Video

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

The upcoming return engagement of Beetlejuice is just around the corner! The fan-favorite show is set to reopen on April 8 at the Marquis Theatre.. (more...)

Paige Davis Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! at Pioneer Theatre Company

by BWW Staff

Pioneer Theatre Company has cast Broadway actress, and Emmy-nominated television host, PAIGE DAVIS as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the upcoming musical production HELLO, DOLLY!. The record-setting Broadway musical will be the professional regional theatre's closing musical for the current season, and will run from May 13 through May 28, 2022.. (more...)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MOULIN ROUGE! & More Will Come to Seattle's Paramount Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway is back and better than ever in Seattle. Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will continue welcoming patrons back to The Paramount Theatre in its 2022-2023 season. The season, announced today, brings extraordinary entertainment with a cache of multiple award-winning hits direct from Broadway in addition to some all-time, crowd-pleasing favorites.. (more...)

ASSASSINS 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording to be Released in March

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway Records announced today the forthcoming release of Assassins (The 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording). The album will preserve Stephen Sondheim's full score with the recent Classic Stage Company cast with direction by John Doyle.. (more...)

