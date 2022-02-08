JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MOULIN ROUGE! & More Will Come to Seattle's Paramount Theatre

Broadway is back and better than ever in Seattle. Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will continue welcoming patrons back to The Paramount Theatre in its 2022-2023 season. The season, announced today, brings extraordinary entertainment with a cache of multiple award-winning hits direct from Broadway in addition to some all-time, crowd-pleasing favorites.

Subscription renewals go on sale February 8 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available on April 8. Patrons can visit STGPresents.org/Broadway to sign up for new subscription waitlist.

Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group (STG) said, "We are honored to be presenting some of the most engaging Broadway touring theatre available in our country. This series aligns well with STG's vision as The People's Theatre - a place where all are welcomed and represented. We are most appreciative to our patrons, artists, and our talented staff who continue to come together and keep the arts vital in this community."

The season kicks off with the Grammy® and Tony® -winning Best Musical HADESTOWN which is followed by the most successful play in Broadway history Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

The season continues with the highly anticipated engagement of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, set to the song catalogue of Alanis Morissette, which is followed by a Season Option of the always joyful BLUE MAN GROUP.

This holiday season, pop the champagne for the spectacular MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical. Then winter settles in with the rescheduled engagement of the Broadway smash hit AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.

Spring ushers in another Season Option with a return engagement of the "cultural phenomenon" DEAR EVAN HANSEN. And finally, rounding out the season, is the fun-filled engagement of perennial favorite, HAIRSPRAY.

The 2022/2023 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount Season schedule is as follows:

HADESTOWN | July 12 - 17, 2022

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Harper Lee'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD | October 11 - 16, 2022

The history-making new play by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will star Emmy Award Winning icon Richard Thomas. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL | November 8 - 13, 2022

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

With a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | December 14, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS |

January 24 - February 5, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

HAIRSPRAY | April 4 - 9, 2023

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Plus, Season Options:

BLUE MAN GROUP | November 25 - 27, 2022

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Seattle for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN | March 7 - 12, 2023

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.