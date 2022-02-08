Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, & More Nominated for 2022 Oscars - See the Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

This morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, which will be held this year on March 27th!

NOTABLE NOMINEES

West Side Story was nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture, Ariana DeBose (Actress in a Supporting Role), Steven Spielberg (Best Director), Costume Design, Sound Design, Cinematography, Production Design,

tick, tick...BOOM! received two nominations, including Andrew Garfield (Actor in a Leading Role) and Achievement in Film Editing.

Cyrano was nominated for Best Costume Design.

Encanto was nominated for three awards, including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Score (Germaine Franco), and Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas).

The Tragedy of Macbeth was nominated for three awards, including Denzel Washington (Actor in a Leading Role), Cinematography, and Production Design.

Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Lost Daughter. Maggie Gyllenhaal was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter.

Judi Dench was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Belfast.

Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Being the Ricardos. Javier Bardem was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film and J.K. Simmons was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance.

See the full list of nominees below!

2022 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kacchu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

"Dos Oruguitas" - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

"Down to Joy" - Van Morrison (Belfast)

"No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)

"Somehow You Do" - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home