Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, & More Nominated for 2022 Oscars - See the Full List!
This morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, which will be held this year on March 27th!
NOTABLE NOMINEES
West Side Story was nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture, Ariana DeBose (Actress in a Supporting Role), Steven Spielberg (Best Director), Costume Design, Sound Design, Cinematography, Production Design,
tick, tick...BOOM! received two nominations, including Andrew Garfield (Actor in a Leading Role) and Achievement in Film Editing.
Cyrano was nominated for Best Costume Design.
Encanto was nominated for three awards, including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Score (Germaine Franco), and Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Original Song (Dos Oruguitas).
The Tragedy of Macbeth was nominated for three awards, including Denzel Washington (Actor in a Leading Role), Cinematography, and Production Design.
Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Lost Daughter. Maggie Gyllenhaal was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter.
Judi Dench was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Belfast.
Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Being the Ricardos. Javier Bardem was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film and J.K. Simmons was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance.
See the full list of nominees below!
2022 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Directing
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kacchu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Music (Original Score)
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
"Dos Oruguitas" - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
"Down to Joy" - Van Morrison (Belfast)
"No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell (No Time to Die)
"Somehow You Do" - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home