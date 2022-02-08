Photo: First Look at Jayne Houdyshell in THE MUSIC MAN

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell in character as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, featuring costume design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates. The gala opening night for The Music Man is set for this Thursday.

Before becoming one of Broadway's most beloved and admired stars, Jayne Houdyshell built her reputation turning out acclaimed performance after acclaimed performance in regional theaters across the country. In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her work in The Humans. Other honors for her stage performances include two Drama Desk Awards and two Obie Awards. Houdyshell's film credits include this season's The Humans, Little Women, Downsizing, The Chaperone, and Garden State. She can currently be seen in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."

The Music Man boasts a cast of 49, featuring six Tony Award-winning stars alongside a total of 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen and Kate Horton.