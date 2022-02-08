Photos: First Look at Tony-Winner Jefferson Mays in THE MUSIC MAN

The hugely anticipated Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has just released the first production image of Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays in character as Mayor George Shinn, featuring costume design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto and Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates. The gala opening night for The Music Man is set for this Thursday.

Jefferson Mays remains one of Broadway's most beloved leading men. He most recently completed his one-man rendition of A Christmas Carol at the Geffen Playhouse for which he received rave reviews and reprised his bravura performance for the acclaimed film. He was nominated for the 2017 Tony Award for originating the role of Terje Rød-Larsen in the Tony Award-winning play Oslo. Mays was also Tony-nominated for his multi-character performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, as well as his Tony Award-winning performance in I Am My Own Wife, where he played over 40 different roles. He also recently starred as George Hodel in the TNT miniseries "I Am the Night," directed by Patty Jenkins, and recently had a featured role in the Coen Brothers anthology series "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." Jefferson's television credits include recurring arcs on FX's "The Americans"; Cinemax's "The Knick," directed by Steven Soderbergh; NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"; as well as a guest role in the Netflix hit "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

The Music Man boasts a cast of 49, featuring six Tony Award-winning stars alongside a total of 21 young professionals making their Broadway debuts.