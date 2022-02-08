JAGGED LITTLE PILL Confirms Tour to 30 Cities; Schedule to Come

JAGGED LITTLE PILL producers Vivek J. Tiwary (he/him), Arvind Ethan David (he/him) and Eva Price (she/her) announced today that a multi-year North American tour will begin in the Fall of 2022. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), the musical will visit more than 30 cities in its first year.

Seattle Theatre Group announced the Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount season today marking the first public announcement of a tour stop. JAGGED LITTLE PILL will visit the Paramount Theatre in Seattle from November 8 - 13, 2022 for a week-long engagement and tickets are currently available via season subscription packages.

Additional tour stops, single ticket on sale dates and casting will be announced throughout the spring and summer. Fans should visit www.JaggedLittlePill.com to sign up for updates on upcoming tour news and announcements.

"This musical has been a guiding light, a grounding touchstone and a buoy for me to be part of," said Alanis Morissette. "To know it is about to travel has me feeling grateful and excited!"

"Broadway fans and subscribers across the country have been a lifeblood to local venues and artists during a tough few years for the entertainment industry," producers Tiwary, David and Price added. "We're thrilled to be sending JAGGED LITTLE PILL out on the road at a time when the transformative, cathartic, joyful experience of gathering together for live theatre is more essential than ever."

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin), JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an "electrifying, visceral and stunning" (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family that "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show "redemptive, rousing and real... JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." The musical concluded its award-winning Broadway run at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York on December 17, 2021, and that same month made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney. The Australian tour is currently playing at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.

Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits co-written with Grammy winner Glen Ballard (he/him) such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - JAGGED LITTLE PILL features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t", "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

The JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums. The stage musical inspired by her debut album, JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5-July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.'s history. In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for JAGGED LITTLE PILL was officially released on December 6, 2019 - the day after the show's opening night on Broadway - and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony Nominations - including Best Musical - and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more. Following the show's big Grammy Award win in 2021, JAGGED LITTLE PILL also won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten, she/her).

Abram's Childrens Books will release Jagged Little Pill: The Novel, a young adult novel that will give readers a deeper glimpse into the characters of the show. The book, coauthored by the show's creators singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Glen Ballard, along with YA author Eric Smith (he/him), will be released in hardcover and ebook on April 26, 2022.