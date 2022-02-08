VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Teases Incoming Cast Announcement in New Oujia Board Video

The upcoming return engagement of Beetlejuice is just around the corner! The fan-favorite show is set to reopen on April 8 at the Marquis Theatre.

Gearing up for a casting announcement, the show's social accounts have shared a Oujia board planchette ominously hovering over the letters C-A-S-T L-I-S-T, along with when fans can expect to hear the exciting news.

Can you decipher this message from the other side? Watch below!

A message from the other side! But what does it mean...? pic.twitter.com/394KLtN60X - Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) February 8, 2022

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on Tiktok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Robbie"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six- time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, production stage manager Rachel Bauder, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.

The show is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.