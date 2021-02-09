Wake Up With BWW 2/9: ANGELS IN AMERICA Streaming, Christy Altomare Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home!

Watch Christy Altomare sing 'She Used To Be Mine' as part of her concert with Seth Rudetsky, which is now available on demand!

Dolly Parton's iconic anthem '9 to 5' was reworked for a new Super Bowl commercial from SquareSpace. Plus, Daveed Diggs was featured in a new musical Super Bowl ad for DoorDash!

1) ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home

2) VIDEO: Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Reworked For Super Bowl Ad Featuring Broadway Choreography

3) VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Sings and Raps in Super Bowl DoorDash Commerical

Daveed Diggs was featured in a new musical Super Bowl ad for DoorDash! The Broadway star sings and raps, with the help of some Sesame Street characters including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, and more.. (more...)

4) Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!

NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that will intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, has been announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. This series of events, intended to revitalize the spirit and emotional well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's struggling live entertainment sector, is a private / public partnership overseen by producers Scott Rudin and Jane Rosenthal, in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Empire State Development (ESD). . (more...)

5) 10 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Ernani, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode is about Black Theatre United with host Lillias White and guests TBA!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Christy Altomare Sings 'She Used to Be Mine' on The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Christy Altomare's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series is now available On Demand.

What we're watching: Denee Benton and Lauren Zakrin Perform 'The Argument Song' From Upcoming Streaming Musical HALEY AT THERAPY

Tony Award nominees Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton star alongside Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace McLean and James Scully in a virtual concert of the new musical Haley at Therapy. The reading is set for 8 pm Eastern on Monday, February 8, 2021, and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The free streamed event can be viewed at broadwaycares.org/haley2021 and on the Broadway Cares YouTube channel. It will be available on demand after its premiere.

