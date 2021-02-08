Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home

The National Theatre is also streaming  Amadeus, Antigone, Behind the Beautiful Forevers, Coriolanus, Dara and more.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at The National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, and stars Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, and also features Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, and Lucy York.

In Angels in America, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, and heaven and hell as the AIDS crisis intensifies during a time of political reaction--the Reagan Republican counterrevolution of the 1980s.

The National Theatre is also streaming Amadeus, Angels in America - Antigone, Behind the Beautiful Forevers, Coriolanus, Dara, Dick Whittington, I Want My Hat Back, Julie, Medea, Mosquitoes, Othello, Phèdre, The Cherry Orchard, and Three Sisters.

For more information visit: ntathome.com


