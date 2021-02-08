Exclusive: Christy Altomare Sings 'She Used to Be Mine' on The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 8pm and Available On Demand!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Christy Altomare's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 8pm ET and is now available On Demand.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered yesterday, featuring Christy singing 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress!

Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing the role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, currently working on a number of projects and completing a new album of original music called Wandering Bird.