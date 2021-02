10 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of February 8.

February 8 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer!

February 12 at 8pm ET - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (premiering 12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. This episode's special guest is Lea DeLaria.

February 12 at 9pm ET - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine

It's all about love in John Lloyd Young's next concert from The Space in Las Vegas. In John Lloyd Young's VEGAS VALENTINE, Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You, Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, Can't Take My Eyes Off You and many more love songs and fan favorites. Afterward, stick around to join JLY for a post-show virtual Valentine's date, where over a bottle of wine, JLY will have one-on-one conversations with callers chosen from questions they've submitted in advance, capped off with a grand-finale performance of a brand-new cover of one of the most beloved classic love songs of all time.

February 14 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Laura Osnes!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through February 8. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Jessica Vosk!

On Demand - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Available through February 8. Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. This episode's special guest is Jackie Hoffman!

On Demand - Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love

Available through February 14. All proceeds from this concert benefit The Actors Fund. Broadway performer Haley Swindal will be in the spotlight with a new concert, To New York, With Love. Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by her Chicago on Broadway conductor Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics old and new including "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," to name a few.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through February 15. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests are Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer!

On Demand - John Krause's 'A Bit of Your Time'

Available through February 28. "A Bit of Your Time" is a retrospective through the last 8 years of John's career. Come along for the ride where you'll hear songs from Green Day's American Idiot: The Musical, Rock of Ages, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, Fun Home, Wicked, Newsies, and Hadestown. John will work through these shows chronologically with stories from his time on the road with American Idiot and Wicked, cruise ship and Vegas life with Rock of Ages, and his journey to Broadway with Hadestown. John will also be debuting a few original songs throughout the evening. It is going to be a night full of exciting and diverse music. You don't want to miss it!

On Demand - Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams

Available through March 1. Join Broadway star Syndee Winters and Grammy award-winning artist Ben Williams for an evening of original mashups. Featuring hits from your favorite Broadway shows and pop songs from the '90s and 2000s.

Full list of previously announced events:

February

2/15 - Laura Osnes & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/17 - It's Women's Play Presents What Hangs in the Balance (TICKETS)

2/21 - Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/22 - Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

2/24 - It's Women's Play Presents Original (TICKETS)

March

3/3 - It's Women's Play Presents Offensive to Some (TICKETS)

3/10 - It's Women's Play Presents I Am a Genius (TICKETS)

3/13 - Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry (TICKETS)