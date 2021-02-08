VIDEO: Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Reworked For Super Bowl Ad Featuring Broadway Choreography

Dolly Parton's iconic anthem "9 to 5" was reworked for a new Super Bowl commercial from SquareSpace.

The song, titled "5 to 9", is about entrepreneurs working to build their own businesses in their time after their day jobs, with the help of the website builder SquareSpace.

A snippet of the song is featured in the commercial, but a full 2 and half minute version is available on Spotify.

The commercial was choreographed by Broadway choreographer Justin Peck, and features Broadway and Off-Broadway dancers, including Robbie Fairchild.

Watch the ad below!

"9 to 5" was originally written for the 1980 comedy film of the same name. In addition to appearing on the film soundtrack, the song was the centerpiece of Parton's album 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs, released in late 1980. The song was released as a single in November 1980.

The film then went on to be adapted to a stage musical, which premiered in 2008, and also featured the song.

The song garnered Parton an Academy Award nomination and four Grammy Award nominations, winning her the awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.