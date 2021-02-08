Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Reworked For Super Bowl Ad Featuring Broadway Choreography

The video was choreographed by Justin Peck and features Broadway and Off-Broadway dancers!

Feb. 8, 2021  

Dolly Parton's iconic anthem "9 to 5" was reworked for a new Super Bowl commercial from SquareSpace.

The song, titled "5 to 9", is about entrepreneurs working to build their own businesses in their time after their day jobs, with the help of the website builder SquareSpace.

A snippet of the song is featured in the commercial, but a full 2 and half minute version is available on Spotify.

The commercial was choreographed by Broadway choreographer Justin Peck, and features Broadway and Off-Broadway dancers, including Robbie Fairchild.

Watch the ad below!

"9 to 5" was originally written for the 1980 comedy film of the same name. In addition to appearing on the film soundtrack, the song was the centerpiece of Parton's album 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs, released in late 1980. The song was released as a single in November 1980.

The film then went on to be adapted to a stage musical, which premiered in 2008, and also featured the song.

The song garnered Parton an Academy Award nomination and four Grammy Award nominations, winning her the awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Reworked For Super Bowl Ad Featuring Broadway Choreography
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand

Related Articles
Broadway Wig Designer Paul Huntley Retires Photo

Broadway Wig Designer Paul Huntley Retires

Wake Up 2/8: Christy Altomare in Concert With Seth Rudetsky, & More! Photo

Wake Up 2/8: Christy Altomare in Concert With Seth Rudetsky, & More!

Flashback: Christopher Plummer Talks THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and More Photo

Flashback: Christopher Plummer Talks THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and More

BWW Review: The Seeing Place Presents Liz Duffy Adams DOG ACT Photo

BWW Review: The Seeing Place Presents Liz Duffy Adams' DOG ACT


More Hot Stories For You