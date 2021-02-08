VIDEO: Denee Benton and Lauren Zakrin Perform 'The Argument Song' From Upcoming Streaming Musical HALEY AT THERAPY

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Tony Award nominees Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton star alongside Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace McLean and James Scully in a virtual concert of the new musical Haley at Therapy. The reading is set for 8 pm Eastern on Monday, February 8, 2021, and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The free streamed event can be viewed at broadwaycares.org/haley2021 and on the Broadway Cares YouTube channel. It will be available on demand after its premiere.

Get a first look at Denee Benton and Lauren Zakrin performing 'The Argument Song' below!

Haley at Therapy is a unique, comedic look into one woman's first therapy session. There will be feelings - lots of them. There will be denial - lots of it. There will be twists - OK, perhaps just one.

This one-act musical features a book, music and lyrics by Josh Canfield and music arrangements by Taylor Peckham. This virtual reading marks the public debut of Canfield's newest work. Canfield, who's appeared in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Dr. Zhivago on Broadway and the national tour of Falsettos, also wrote ALIVE! The Zombie Musical.

The cast also features Audrey Cardwell, Lulu Fall, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Liz Vice, Melissa Weyn and Lauren Zakrin.

While the stream is free, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.