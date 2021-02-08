VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Sings and Raps in Super Bowl DoorDash Commerical

Daveed Diggs was featured in a new musical Super Bowl ad for DoorDash!

The Broadway star sings and raps, with the help of some Sesame Street characters including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, and more.

The commercial, titled 'The Neighborhood', highlights all of the things people are able to get delivered from DoorDash, 'from the big shops, to the mom-and-pops.'

Check out the ad below!

In 2010, Diggs joined the experimental hip-hop and rap group clipping., founded by William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. He is also a member of True Neutral Crew, with Brian Kinsman, Margot Padilla, and Signor Benedick the Moor. In 2010, he made an album with Rafael Casal titled The BAY BOY Mixtape. Diggs also founded a hip hop triumvirate with Chinaka Hodge and Casal known as The Getback. His rapping has been featured on tracks by Busdriver, George Watsky, Rafael Casal, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

In 2012, Lin-Manuel Miranda brought on Diggs for early readings of Hamilton to play the dual role of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette. He would continue with the roles for the show's off-Broadway premiere in 2015, followed by the Broadway run later that year.

For his performance, Daveed won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast album. He played his final performance in the show on July 15, 2016.

On the small screen, Diggs has had recurring roles on the series The Get Down, Black-ish, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Diggs served as an executive producer of the ABC series The Mayor. He currently stars in the television adaption of Snowpiercer.

Diggs had his film debut in the Disney animated film Zootopia, for which he wrote and performed the "Parlez Vous Rap". He also appeared in the 2017 film Wonder, starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. Alongside his lifelong friend Rafael Casal, Diggs co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which premiered at Sundance in January 2018.

In 2020, Daveed lent his voice to Disney's animated feature Soul. Next up, he'll voice Sebastian in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.