Wake Up With BWW 2/25: THE MINUTES Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to The Minutes, which officially begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, helmed by Sam Gold. Joining the previously announced Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig are Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina, and more!

We've got your first look at the new musical Fly, at La Jolla Playhouse, starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and more!

1) Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS

Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previously announced production helmed by Sam Gold.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!

La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.. (more...)

4) Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced

Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York premiere beginning Tuesday, April 7 ahead of a Tuesday, April 21 opening night at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street). Rehearsals begin Tuesday, February 25.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: COMPANY Cast Strikes a Pose in Character!

Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott, will begin previews on Monday, March 2, 2020 with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 22, 2020 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday).. (more...)

THE MINUTES begins previews on Broadway tonight!

The Minutes will begin Broadway previews at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St), where it will officially open on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Drew Droege!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Drew Droege about Sylvester's 1982 album "All I Need." They also discuss Audra McDonald, Eddie Murphy, Sandra Bernhard, Diana Ross, Has Mar Superstar, Robyn, Chloë Sevigny, Annette Funicello, John Waters, Sinead O'Connor, Melissa McCarthy, RuPaul, Jane Fonda. Michael Patrick King, Latrice Royale, Dianne Wiest, Kathleen Turner, Glenn Close, Carol Burnett, "The Comeback," and Donna Murphy. Drew is currently performing his play "Happy Birthday Doug" at SoHo Playhouse. His previous play "Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" is available to stream on BroadwayHD.

The cast of "Girl from the North Country" will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tonight!

