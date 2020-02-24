Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway! Check out Lindsay Pearce, Ginna Claire Mason, Alexandra Billings, Sam Gravitte, Michael McCormick, Riley Costello and more below!
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.
For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
The Company of Wicked
Sam Gravitte
Michael McCormick
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure posted a teaser video on his Instagram of the first time the cast saw him in his prosthetics! Watch below to see the proc... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End
Brand-new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in the photographs below... (read more)
SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre
Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.... (read more)
Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van ... (read more)
Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Flash: Take a Look at Beth Malone, David Aron Damane and More in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center, and will run through April 5!... (read more)