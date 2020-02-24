Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway

Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway! Check out Lindsay Pearce, Ginna Claire Mason, Alexandra Billings, Sam Gravitte, Michael McCormick, Riley Costello and more below!

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



