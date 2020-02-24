BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Drew Droege!
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Drew Droege about Sylvester's 1982 album "All I Need." They also discuss Audra McDonald, Eddie Murphy, Sandra Bernhard, Diana Ross, Has Mar Superstar, Robyn, Chloë Sevigny, Annette Funicello, John Waters, Sinead O'Connor, Melissa McCarthy, RuPaul, Jane Fonda. Michael Patrick King, Latrice Royale, Dianne Wiest, Kathleen Turner, Glenn Close, Carol Burnett, "The Comeback," and Donna Murphy. Drew is currently performing his play "Happy Birthday Doug" at SoHo Playhouse. His previous play "Bright Colors and Bold Patterns" is available to stream on BroadwayHD.
Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.