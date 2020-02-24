Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS

Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previously announced production helmed by Sam Gold.

It was announced today that Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation, You Got Older) will pen the adaptation. Three Sisters will begin previews on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th St, New York, NY 10003), and is set to open on Monday June 1, for a limited run through Sunday July 12, 2020.

NYTW also announced today complete casting for Three Sisters. Joining the previously announced Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (Little Women) as Masha and Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Show Me A Hero) as Vershinin will be Obie Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, The Misanthrope) as Olga, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Steve Buscemi as Chebutykin (in his first return to theatre since The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui with Al Pacino), Emily Davis (Is This A Room) as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez (The Birthday Cake) as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones (Much Ado About Nothing) as Ferapont, Lola Kirke (Gone Girl) as Irina, Anthony Michael Lopez (Mapplethorpe, Othello) as Rohde, Matthew Maher (King Lear, Othello) as Tusenbach, Chris Messina ("The Mindy Project," Far Away) as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten (Romeo & Juliet) as Andrei, Ben Sinclair ("High Maintenance") as Kulygin and Virginia Wing ("Gotham") as Anfisa.

Three Sisters will feature scenic design by Andrew Lieberman (The Glass Menagerie, Othello) & Brett J. Banakis (The Cher Show, What's It All About?), costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (Eclipsed, Slave Play), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox (King Lear, Othello), and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview, Sanctuary City). Laura Smith (Bella Bella) will serve as stage manager and Michelle DiBucci (Basetrack Live) will serve as music director.

"Chekhov's work occupies a special place in the soul of a theater-maker-the plays have an almost sacred place in the practice," said NYTW Artistic Director James Nicola. "For audiences, the works of this Russian genius might by this moment in history have become a bit too familiar. When Sam brought the idea of a production of Three Sisters to us, I knew that he would shake off the encrusted assumptions about Chekhov with an immediacy that transfixed audiences. And when he invited Clare Barron to make the version we would use, I rejoiced, because I knew that she would find the reverberant juxtaposition of the samovar and blue jeans that would help us all see the play anew."

NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Othello) revisits Chekhov following his acclaimed 2012 production of Uncle Vanya that was heralded as "luminous" and "the most intimate and engaging exploration of Chekhov's bleak comedy." This production of Three Sisters reunites Gold with two previous collaborators: The Village Bike's Greta Gerwig and Hamlet's Oscar Isaac.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CHEAPTIX initiative. For Three Sisters, all tickets for the first two performances on May 13th and 14th plus a limited number of tickets to all other performances will be sold to the general public for $25 via a CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery in partnership with TodayTix. The lottery is offered in lieu of NYTW's standard CHEAPTIX RUSH program to ensure that tickets are available at every performance.

After the first two $25 CHEAPTIX performances, single tickets for Three Sisters range from $50-$125 and vary by performance date and time. All non-lottery tickets will go on sale Wednesday April 1 at 12pm EST at NYTW.org and by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. No in-person sales will be available at the box office on April 1. Single tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standard ticketing fees apply. There will be a limit of 8 tickets per person for this production. Ticket pickup for each performance begins two hours prior to curtain. Tickets will only be released to the purchaser and an ID is required for pickup.

TodayTix allows you to enter the CHEAPTIX Digital Lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The entry period for the first two performances will begin on Monday March 23 at 12:01am EST and continue through 12pm EST on Monday March 30, when winners will be notified. The entry period for all other performances will begin each performance day at 12:01am EST and continue until winners are notified. All entry rules apply, and winners will be notified daily. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry in the digital Lottery is free and open to all. All entry rules apply.

The performance schedule for Three Sisters is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday May 16 at 2pm; Tuesday June 2; Sunday June 14 at 7pm; Wednesday June 17; and Saturday July 4. There will be an added performance on Wednesday July 1 at 2pm.





