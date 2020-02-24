Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!

La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.

The cast features Storm Lever (Playhouse/Broadway productions of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical) as "Wendy" and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as "Peter Pan." They are joined by Eric Anderson as "Hook," Victor E. Chan as "Boris," Audrey Cymone as "Slightly/Jane," Jeremy Davis as "Noodler," Nick Eibler as "Nibs," Collin Jeffery at "Curly," Nehal Joshi as "Smee," Liisi LaFontaine as "Crocodile," Isabelle McCalla as "Tink," Sean Pope as "Twins," David Price as "Skylights," Daniel Quadrino as "Toodles," Daniel Stewart Sherman as "Max," along with ensemble members Hettie Barnhill, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Victoria Fiore, Shonica Gooden, Amara Granderson, Masumi Iwai, Emily Grace Kersey, Kamille Upshaw and Naomi C. Walley; and Lillith Freund, Jimmy Larkin, Jake Millgard and Alexia Sky as Swings.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

With a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Playhouse's Guards at the Taj, Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo); music by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Bill Sherman (music director for Sesame Street; orchestrator for In the Heights); lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin) and Rajiv Joseph, direction by multiple Tony Award-winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights), and co-choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand) and Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights). Fly will run February 18 - March 29 in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (In the Heights, Avenue Q), Scenic Designer; Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Playhouse's Hollywood, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, among others), Costume Designer; Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton, Playhouse's Hollywood, Jersey Boys, among others), Lighting Designer; Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), Sound Designer; Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman), Music Supervisor; Pichón Baldinu (Tarzan, De La Guardia), Aerial Designer; Charles LaPointe, Wig Designer; Joe Dulude II, Makeup Designer; Steve Rankin, Fight Director; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; Telsey + Company - Patrick Goodwin CSA, Casting; and Anjee Nero, Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne





