Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced

Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York premiere beginning Tuesday, April 7 ahead of a Tuesday, April 21 opening night at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street). Rehearsals begin Tuesday, February 25.

Trevor's cast will feature Hudson Loverro as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Ava Briglia, Sidney Dupont, Ellie Kim, Yale Langworthy, Mateo Lizcano, Luke Mannikus, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Luke Naphat, Zachary Podair, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Isabella Russo, Yasmeen Sulieman, Afra Sophia Tully, Joshua Turchin, Sally Wilfert, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Trevor is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by James Lecesne. Choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The creative team also includes Donyale Werle, Scenic Design (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); Mara Blumenfeld, Costume Design (Metamorphoses); Peter Kaczorowski, Lighting Design (Choir Boy); Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie), Sound Design; Matt Deitchman, Music Director (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Greg Pliska, Orchestrations (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

Trevor is about 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and James Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. www.TheTrevorProject.org





