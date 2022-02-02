Wake Up With BWW 2/2: MJ THE MUSICAL Reviews and Photos, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Myles Frost and the cast of MJ the Musical

Last night, MJ the Musical officially opened on Broadway. Below, read all of the reviews so far, plus check out all new photos of the cast in action, led by Myles Frost in the title role.

Plus, Hangmen is officially coming to Broadway this season, beginning previews Friday, April 8, 2022, and opening Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Taraji P. Henson has joined the upcoming film adaption of The Color Purple musical as Shug Avery.

MJ the Musical Opens

Review Roundup: MJ Opens on Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

by Review Roundups

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Myles Frost & Company in MJ on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Tonight's the night! Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ officially opens on Broadway tonight, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Taraji P. Henson to Star in THE COLOR PURPLE Film as Shug Avery

by Michael Major

Oscar and Emmy-nominee Taraji P. Henson has joined the upcoming film adaption of The Color Purple musical as Shug Avery. Henson will join the previously announced Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie with a script by Marcus Gardley.. (more...)

Broadway Week Extends Through February 27th

by Stephi Wild

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, today announced the extension of NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets to 15 participating shows for an additional two weeks, through February 27.. (more...)

Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN to Begin Limited Broadway Run April 2022

by A.A. Cristi

The Broadway premiere of the Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen will bow at Broadway's Golden Theatre beginning performances Friday, April 8, 2022, and opening Thursday, April 21, 2022, for a limited 10-week engagement. . (more...)

Ali Ewoldt To Lead Signature Theatre's SHE LOVES ME

by BWW Staff

The production, directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (RENT, A Chorus Line) will feature Ali Ewoldt (Broadway's Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) as Amalia Balash, and Deven Kolluri (Geva Theatre's A Christmas Carol, Bay Street Theater's Camelot) as Georg Nowack.. (more...)

VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY Cast Sings 'America' in Scoring Session Featurette

by Michael Major

A new West Side Story featurette has revealed a look inside a scoring session for the film, featuring Ariana DeBose and the cast of the film singing 'America.' The the new video also features appearances from Rita Moreno, Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, and more. Watch the new featurette now!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 30, 2022

by

For the week ending January 30, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 147 performances.. (more...)

Review Roundup: INTIMATE APPAREL Opera at Lincoln Center Theater

by Review Roundups

Lincoln Center Theater's Intimate Apparel, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage, based off of her play of the same name, and direction by Bartlett Sher just opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. . (more...)

