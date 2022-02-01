Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Color Purple Movie
Taraji P. Henson to Star in THE COLOR PURPLE Film as Shug Avery

The film is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

Feb. 1, 2022  
Oscar and Emmy-nominee Taraji P. Henson has joined the upcoming film adaption of The Color Purple musical as Shug Avery.

Variety reports that Henson will join the previously announced Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. It was also reported that H.E.R. was working with the film's creative team to write a new song for the film.

Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie with a script by Marcus Gardley. Other casting decisions have yet to be announced.

Recently seen as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live!, Henson is known for her performance as Cookie Lyon in the series "Empire." First acclaimed for her work in the breakout film "Hustle & Flow," she received an Oscar nomination for her role in David Fincher's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia.

The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.


