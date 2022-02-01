Broadway Week Extends Through February 27th

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, today announced the extension of NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets to 15 participating shows for an additional two weeks, through February 27.

Bookings for all dates are currently available at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

During the two-week extension period, after February 13, consumers will be redirected to the FAQ page, which will include a list of each participating show with a hyperlink to each individual booking site.

"We're pleased to extend NYC Broadway Week for an additional two weeks, underscoring that Broadway is open and eager to host New Yorkers and visitors," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. "Broadway and New York City are synonymous with one another, and we encourage locals and visitors alike to take advantage of the remarkable theater that can only be enjoyed in our great city."

The Broadway League continues to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

"Broadway is open and the magic of theater is live in New York City. We are thrilled to extend the special 2-for-1 ticket offering, welcoming more New Yorkers and visitors to experience some of the best shows on stage, while continuing to set the gold standard of health protocols in all of our Broadway theaters," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

Participating Shows

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Company

David Byrne's American Utopia

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Lion King

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Skeleton Crew

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The return of NYC Broadway Week after two years continues to be an occasion to celebrate. The program began on January 18 and will now run through February 27, offering more than a month of deals on Broadway shows. Participating shows can be sorted by filters including Drama, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play, Performance and Tony Award winner. Bookings and additional information can be found at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

For real time updates on all Broadway shows, visit broadway.org/performancetimes.

Through February 13, New Yorkers and visitors are also invited to enjoy NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Must-See Week and NYC Hotel Week deals. All programs are available at nycgo.com/winterouting.