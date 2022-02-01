Photos: First Look at Myles Frost & Company in MJ on Broadway

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MJ opens on Broadway tonight at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Feb. 1, 2022  

Tonight's the night! Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ officially opens on Broadway tonight, February 1, 2022 at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and cast

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and cast

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Tavon Olds-Sample and Myles Frost

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and cast

MJ the Musical
Myles Frost and cast

MJ the Musical
Quentin Earl Darrington and Myles Frost


