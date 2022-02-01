Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 30, 2022

Feb. 1, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending January 30, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 147 performances at 73.94% capacity. Total attendance was 139,584 and total gross was $15,038,225.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,567 performances at 80% capacity, earning $419,086,290 with 3,367,472 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

