Wake Up With BWW 1/6: Jackie Hoffman Joins ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Isaac Mizrahi's latest installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE premieres this week with special guest Jackie Hoffman! Check out a sneak peek!

BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021.. (more...)

2) Noma Dumezweni Joins Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Film

by TV News Desk

Broadway's own Hermione Granger, Noma Dumezweni, has joined the cast of the upcoming live action Disney film adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid.' . (more...)

3) New York State Senator Brad Hoylman Calls for 'Detroit-Style' Bailout for Broadway

As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues around the world, the theatre community is still anxiously awaiting news about a timeline the return of the Broadway- an industry that brings in $14 billion to New York City yearly.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Drew Gehling

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge chats with Jane Krakowski on Backstage LIVE today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's special guests are Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021.

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

What we're watching: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!

Isaac Mizrahi's latest installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE premieres this week with special guest Jackie Hoffman!

Check out a sneak peek of the show below!

Episode 2 begins streaming on January 8 at 8pm ET and will be available On Demand through February 8.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Eddie Redmayne, who turns 39 today!

Redmayne last appeared on Broadway in RED, for which he won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. The following year, he starred in RICHARD II at the Donmar Warehouse. Among his past London theatre credits include RICHARD III, NOW OR LATER at the Royal Court, HECUBA at Donmar, THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? at the Almeida, MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS at Everyman, TWELFTH NIGHT at Shakespeare's Globe and OLIVER! at the London Palladium. The actor is well known for his role as 'Marius' in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of LES MISERABLES and recently won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for portraying Stephen Hawking in THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING. He has also appeared on the big screen in JUPITER ASCENDING, MY WEEK WITH MARILYN, THE OTHER BOLEYN GIRL, ELIZABETH: THE GOLDEN AGE and more. Redmayne will soon be seen in Hooper's film THE DANISH GIRL, as well as the Harry Potter spin-off movie FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!