Noma Dumezweni Joins Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Film

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Broadway's own Hermione Granger, Noma Dumezweni, has joined the cast of the upcoming live action Disney film adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."

Her role is currently undisclosed, but we know according to Deadline that the new character was not present in the 1989 Disney film.

Rob Marshall directs "The Little Mermaid," which includes new music from original creator Alan Menken and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda. Menken's original songs, which he wrote with Howard Ashman, will also appear in the film.

The cast also includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem.

Dumezweni's theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Linda (Royal Court), Feast, Belong (Royal Court); A Human Being Died That Night (Hampstead Theatre, The Fugard and The Market theatres in South Africa/Brooklyn Academy of Music, NY); Carmen Disruption (Almeida); 'Tis Pity She's A Whore (Shakespeare's Globe); Henry V (Noel Coward); President of an Empty Room, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other (NT); Macbeth, Breakfast with Mugabe, The Winter's Tale, Romeo and Juliet (RSC); A Raisin in the Sun (Young Vic/Lyric Hammersmith); The Bogus Woman (The Red Room, Traverse and Bush Theatres).

She was nominated for both an Olivier Award and a Tony Award for her work in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." She won an Olivier for a production of "A Raisin in the Sun."

Noma made her directing debut at The Royal Court Theatre in February 2016 with I See You by Mongiwekhaya.

She's best known to television audiences from recent hits "The Undoing" and "Normal People."