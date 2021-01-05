VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
Episode 2 of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE premieres January 8 at 8pm and is available On Demand until February 8.
Isaac Mizrahi's latest installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE premieres this week with special guest Jackie Hoffman!
Check out a sneak peek of the show below!
Episode 2 begins streaming on January 8 at 8pm ET and will be available On Demand through February 8.
GET TICKETS
Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.
Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."
Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.
All events in the Isaac @ Café Carlyle series only are available On Demand for 30 Days following the premiere event.
