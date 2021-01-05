New York State Senator Brad Hoylman Calls for 'Detroit-Style' Bailout for Broadway

As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues around the world, the theatre community is still anxiously awaiting news about a timeline the return of the Broadway- an industry that brings in $14 billion to New York City yearly.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman recently visited NY1 to chat about the future of the industry. "We need a Detroit-style investment and bailout of Broadway, just like we did for the automobile industry back in 2009," he said. "The government investment would be tied to making Broadway shows more accessible and equitable for working-class New Yorkers... The United Kingdom has extended $2 billion to its small theatres across that country. We should do the same here in the state of New York."

"No doubt, the vaccine will be a game-changer," he continued. There's ways to fill these theatres, not at 100% capacity, that can be done safely if people wear masks. We've got to get Broadway back up on its feet as soon as possible."

Broadway has been dark since March 12, 2020 and shows are currently suspended through the end of May 2021.