BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021.

The month starts off with the arrival of the 2014 movie musical Jersey Boys, directed by Clint Eastwood and based on the story of the iconic 1960s rock group "The Four Seasons."

The award-winning off-Broadway show, HAM: A Musical Memoir, originally developed and directed for the stage by Billy Porter, and starring Sam Harris is coming to the platform, where it will begin streaming exclusively January 7th.

On January 12th, subscribers will be able to check out Billy the Kid starring Dudley Sutton.

Then, fans of the laugh out loud Goes Wrong line-up from Mischief will get a whole new dose of shenanigans from The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, with the release of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on January 15th. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is only the latest installment from Mischief's popular series to arrive on BroadwayHD, with season one of the Goes Wrong Series and Christmas Carol Goes Wrong already available on the service.

Later in the month, BroadwayHD is bringing some exciting debuts to the service that are perfect for the whole family to watch together. The classic fairytale musical Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Golden Globe winner Lesley Ann Warren, and Academy Award winners Ginger Rogers and Celeste Holm, will go live on the platform on January 21st, while Rose, a play by Martin Sherman starring Olivier Award winner Maurren Lipman debuts on January 27th. Closing out the month is the Northern Ballet's production of Cassanova which will be released on the platform on January 31st.

Check out the full lineup below!

Jersey Boys (2014 Movie) - January 1st

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Jersey Boys follows the story of four young men from the wrong side of the tracks in New Jersey who came together to form the iconic 1960s rock group "The Four Seasons." Starring John Lloyd Young, Erich Bergen, and Michael Lomenda.

Ham: A Musical Memoir - January 7th

Based on Tony Award nominee and multi-platinum recording artist Sam Harris's critically acclaimed book, "Ham: Slices of a Life", the original stage production (in which Harris plays twelve different characters) was developed and directed by Tony and Emmy-Award winning actor, Billy Porter. HAM ran in New York and Los Angeles, was filmed at The Pasadena Playhouse, and received Ovation Awards for Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Musical Director. HAM: A Musical Memoir is the comic and poignant true story of Sam Harris's life growing up in Oklahoma's Bible Belt during the 60s and 70s as a sensitive and prodigiously talented kid who dreams of playing Helen Keller at age 5, wishes he was Jewish at 10, finds his voice in the black church at 15, and falls in love with a boy "who looks just like Cary Grant," followed by a depression that leads to a suicide attempt. Sam flees to Los Angeles where he sings at every dump and dive in town, finally ending up on a new TV show called Star Search (precursor to American Idol) winning the hearts of America. Fame ensues - Broadway, television, albums, Carnegie Hall. But for Sam, less is...less. And more is never enough.

Billy the Kid - January 12th

Billy the Kid is told through the eyes of an 80-year-old man, recounting his life as a star footballer and how the Second World War impacted his life. This production was captured live at London's Unicorn Theatre. Directed by Tony Graham, it starred Dudley Sutton as Billy.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong - January 15th

Another hysterically funny installment of the Goes Wrong series from Mischief Theatre. Following questionable success in the West End with The Play That Goes Wrong, the members of The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are somehow miraculously returning to the stage with their disastrous Christmas production of JM Barrie's classic story of the boy who never grew up, Peter Pan. They once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and disastrous results.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella - January 21st

A sparkling fantasy of music, magic and romance, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella captivates from overture to finale with a delightful score and stunning performances from an all-star cast. Cinderella will waltz into the hearts of the entire family and live happily ever after as one of the most irresistible musicals ever made. Starring a young Lesley Ann Warren opposite Stuart Damon, with a cast that included veterans Celeste Holm, Walter Pigeon and Ginger Rogers.

Rose - January 27th

Ginger Quiff Media's Critically Acclaimed production staring Olivier Award winner Dame Maureen Lipman is Rose, a woman shaped by her history. She offers an intimate and, at times, humorous account of the 20th century, and the ultimate triumph of humanity. This thought-provoking production acts as a caution, highlighting the importance of unity in the face of adversity, and the need to recognise and empathise with the suffering of others. Directed by Scott Le Crass, in close collaboration with writer Marin Sherman, Rose is a moving reminder of some of the harrowing events that shaped the century. It remains sadly relevant today as racial tensions escalate, and allegations of antisemitism are rife.

Cassanova - January 31st

Northern Ballet's atmospheric and seductive production, Kenneth Tindall's first full-scale narrative ballet, was captured live at Manchester's Palace Theatre and stars Giuliano Contadini as the infamous Italian lover. Consumed by his desires, Casanova lived every minute in a whirlwind of scandal and excess. But there's more to the man. This original ballet will expose a story so sensational you won't believe it's real. This spine-tingling spectacle of 18th century decadence will flood your senses and take your breath away.