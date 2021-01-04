Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021.

Taylor Louderman made her Broadway debut originating the role of Campbell Davis in BRING IT ON: The Musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green. She went on to play Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway, and most recently originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS on Broadway for which she received a 2018 Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Alice Ripley work as Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal garnered her a Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical." She was nominated for both a Drama Desk and a Tony for her brilliant work in the short lived but legendary Side Show, and she's created unforgettable original performances in The Who's Tommy, Sunset Boulevard, The Rocky Horror Show, and American Psycho.

Will Connolly - Broadway: ONCE (Jacobs Theater). Off-Broadway & Regional: ONCE (NYTW, A.R.T.), AFTER THE BLAST (LCT3), CLUELESS: THE MUSICAL ( The New Group ), THIS AIN'T NO DISCO (Atlantic Theater), BE MORE CHILL (Two River Theater), and others. Co-Writer/Composer of FLY BY NIGHT (Playwrights Horizons, Dallas Theater Center ). Will is a Drama Desk Award nominee & Carbonell Award recipient. He received his MFA from Yale School of Drama, and BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Book a shoutout from Will here! Aléna Watters has been on Broadway in the revival of West Side Story, and in four brand new Broadway musicals, including The Addams Family, Sister Act, The Cher Show, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Along with numerous world premiere productions (including The Prom and Ever After), regional shows, and concerts, she was in the first international tour of Pippin (having performed as a Player and The Leading Player), and performed around the world with the USO Show Troupe for our military and their families. Book a shoutout from Aléna here!

Tommy Kaiser is a musical theatre performer and social media personality! He has amassed over 210,000 followers across his online platforms. He was the winner of BroadwayWorld's second season of "Next on Stage" in the college bracket! Tommy is super excited to connect with his supporters through Stage Door! Find him on TikTok (@tomkaisr) and Instagram (@tommykaiser_).

