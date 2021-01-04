Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door
BroadwayWorld Stage Door is a platform connecting artists and fans with virtual shoutouts, classes, masterclasses and more.
It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021.
The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.
Who is new to the Stage Door family this week?
Taylor Louderman made her Broadway debut originating the role of Campbell Davis in BRING IT ON: The Musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green. She went on to play Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway, and most recently originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS on Broadway for which she received a 2018 Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
Book a shoutout from Taylor here!
Book a shoutout from Alice here!
Upon launch, we featured over 70 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikoski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!
Other stars that have recently joined include Adrianna Hicks, Austin Scott, Ben Cameron, Ben Rimalower, Betsy Struxness, Brittany Nicholas, Bryce Pinkham, Cailen Fu, Charlie Franklin, Dan DeLuca, Dara Adler, DeMarius R. Copes, Derrick Davis, Donna Lynne Champlin, Gerard Canonico, Gianna Yanelli, Jack Sippel, Jennifer Simard, Jonah Platt, Mary Testa, Max Crumm, Mia Cherise Hall, Nik Walker, Patrick Garr, Ryan Vasquez, and Stephanie Torns.
